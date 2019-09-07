Home

Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
(304) 587-4244
Leawanda Whaling

Leawanda Whaling Obituary

LEAWANDA WHALING, 59, of Clay, entered into rest Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a short illness.
Born on July 4, 1959, in Roane County, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Dana McKinney Miller. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Miller, and her half-brother, Jimmy Miller.
She was an employee of Wilson-Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va.
Survivors include her husband, David Whaling of Clay; daughters, Melinda (David) Webb of Austin, Texas, Beverly Whaling of Clay and Danielle Whaling of Duck; eight grandchildren, Madison, Rayna, Ian, Taylor, Colton, Addison, Logan and Harper; sister, Loretta (Adam) Tallman of Looneyville; niece, Holly; nephews, Daniel and Wyatt; and many friends. She will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Per her request, there will be no services.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay, is honored to be serving the Whaling family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
