LEDORA COLE, known as "Botchie" by many, was born on June 4, 1944, to the late Vence and Mary Coles of Cabin Creek, W.Va. She departed this Earthly life on October 16, 2019, to be reunited once again with her parents and late brother, Sam Coles.
Among those left behind to cherish her memory, is her sister Daisy, her daughter Kim, and her three sons, Scott, Darin, and Jonathan, as well as two step-children, Tonia and Dante. She also leaves behind her devoted and loving companion, Jevelyn Perry.
Botchie will also be missed by her beloved grandchildren, great - grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019
