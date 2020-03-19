|
|
LEE ANNA WEAVER, 57, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., was suddenly and unexpectedly summoned from her home by God on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Lee was a career manager in the military marketing and resale industry. Her most recent position was as an Area Supervisor, representing national brand client companies in military commissaries and exchanges in Southern Virginia, the Carolinas and Northern Georgia. Throughout her career, she received numerous accolades and awards from her employers. She was also recognized by supporting organizations for her outstanding service to the military, but her most prized and loved role was that of a wife, mother and grandmother, for which she will forever be cherished.
Lee is survived by Roland, her husband of over 40 years; her children, Jonathan, Anna, and Amber; seven grandchildren; her parents, Gilbert L. and Goldie M. Jacobs; and siblings, Angela L. Ferris and James G. Jacobs.
In accordance with Lee's wishes, a small private event for the immediate family was held Monday, March 16, at Smith & Williams Funeral Home in Virginia Beach, prior to her cremation. Her ashes will remain with her husband until a day in which they may be interred together.
In lieu of flowers and / or other condolences, at the request of her family and in memory of Lee's deep love for her grandchildren, please consider a donation to Helping Enrich Autistic Lives at https://www.healautismnow.org, or any charity that directly supports Autism research.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020