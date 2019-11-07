|
LEILA JEAN (MILLER) FISHER, 81, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Leila graduated from Nitro High School, studied at Morris Harvey and West Virginia State colleges. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Leila worked for McJunkin Corporation and Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Preschool. She was also an active member of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church and the Cross Lanes Woman's Club.
Preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Wade; step-father, Howard Wade; father, John J. Miller; and sisters, Suzette Callison and Suzanne Miller.
Leila is survived by her husband of 55 years, Randolph "Rick" Fisher; children, Robin Phillips (Rus Phillips), Wendy Fisher (Alan Anthony), and Randy Fisher (Beth Fisher); grandchildren, Preston Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Easton Fisher; sister, Nan Mae Hutsenpiller (Bob); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, with a funeral service to begin at Noon with Pastor Krysta Rexrode Wolfe and Rev. J.F. Lacaria officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, WV, 25313; Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387, or GFWC WV Woman's Club of Cross Lanes, c/o Mary Anne Young, 106 Crosby Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019