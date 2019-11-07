Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leila Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila Jean (Miller) Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leila Jean (Miller) Fisher Obituary

LEILA JEAN (MILLER) FISHER, 81, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Leila graduated from Nitro High School, studied at Morris Harvey and West Virginia State colleges. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Leila worked for McJunkin Corporation and Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Preschool. She was also an active member of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church and the Cross Lanes Woman's Club.
Preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Wade; step-father, Howard Wade; father, John J. Miller; and sisters, Suzette Callison and Suzanne Miller.
Leila is survived by her husband of 55 years, Randolph "Rick" Fisher; children, Robin Phillips (Rus Phillips), Wendy Fisher (Alan Anthony), and Randy Fisher (Beth Fisher); grandchildren, Preston Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Easton Fisher; sister, Nan Mae Hutsenpiller (Bob); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, with a funeral service to begin at Noon with Pastor Krysta Rexrode Wolfe and Rev. J.F. Lacaria officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, WV, 25313; Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387, or GFWC WV Woman's Club of Cross Lanes, c/o Mary Anne Young, 106 Crosby Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -