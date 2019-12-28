|
LEMON EARL "ZEKE" PERDUE, 76, of Smithers, died December 25, 2019.
He was born in Jodie on April 4, 1943, to the late Ronald and Ida Bell Gray Perdue.
He was retired from Cedar Coal Company.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Landers Perdue; three children; eight grandchildren; and six great - grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Roger Goodwin, and Rev. Lee Holliday officiating. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London. Friends may call from 1 p.m. till time of service at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019