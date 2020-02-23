|
LENORA ALBERTA (LYNCH) DYER, 90, of Scott Depot, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Place following a lengthy illness.
Born March 16, 1929, in Webster Springs, she was one of thirteen children born to the late Montie Ray and Orpha Gaye Armentrout Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lemuel Ray, Leonard Beuren, Lena Aleen, Lowell Hanson, Letha Areta, Loretha Angela, Leroy Allen, Lloyd Edward and Davis Gorman, as well as her husbands, Carpe Robinson and John Lindbergh Dyer.
As an adult, Alberta lived in Madison, Charleston, Cincinnati, OH, and Teays Valley. Of her many accomplishments, she was known for her participation with Garden and Woman's Clubs, as well as neighborhood "Welcome Wagons" and various Presbyterian Churches, including Springdale Presbyterian, Cincinnati, Perrow Presbyterian, Cross Lanes, where she also served as a Deacon, and had lastly attended Redeemer Presbyterian, Hurricane.
She was a dedicated and loving mother to her children, serving as Elaine's Brownie Leader, participating in PTA, and supporting her son's soccer endeavors. She adored her grandchildren and great - grandchildren. She loved her children's many friends and welcomed them into her home. She also served as a volunteer with the area hospitals and taught art at Tiny Tykes Childcare.
Cherishing her memory are her children, Elaine Stephens (Mike) of Raleigh, NC, Hank Dyer (Jessica) of Hurricane, Chris Dyer (Julie) of Moneta, VA, and Bill Dyer (Kim) of Charleston, SC; her surviving siblings, Luvada Adeliene Manthey of Arizona, Leah Agnes Stewart of Georgia and Clayton Exel Lynch of Florida, as well as her grandchildren, Jennifer Fine Wallis (Tommy), Anna Dyer, Cole Dyer, Regan Dyer; great - grandchildren, Grace Fine, Lilly Fine and Cody Wallis; and many treasured friends and neighbors, including Toby Gilkeson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Barrett Jordan of Redeemer Church and Pastor Keith Cobb, formerly of Perrow Church officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
You may also visit her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Alberta with her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Rolling Meadows Place, Hospice staff, and all who loved and cared for Alberta toward the end of her life.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Dyer family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020