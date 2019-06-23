

LENORA DEWEES HALL, 91, of Ripley, went to her heavenly home June 20, 2019. She was born in Kenna, WV, February 8, 1928. She was the oldest daughter of the late Bobby and Esther Wandling Skeen. She was married to Aaron DeWees for 21 years. They raised three daughters: Nancy Ramey, Eva Rhodes, and Susan DeWees-Redman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Aaron DeWees, sisters: Lorena Portz, Ruth Skeen, Virginia "Billie" Ferguson; brothers: Norman, Normal, Norval, and Rupert.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Ramey and husband Stewart of Gibsonton, Florida, Eva Rhodes and husband Russell of Ripley and Susan DeWees-Redman and husband Chuck of Kenna; Grandsons: Nathan and John Ramey of Gibsonton, Florida. Sisters Lillie Jean Miller of Charleston, Freda Copiniti of California and Nettie Piorkowski of Ohio.

A tribute to the Life of Lenora DeWees will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Warren Chapel, 378 Emma Road / Rt. 34, Kenna, with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Emma Chapel Cemetery.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019