Lenora N. (Freeman) Waggoner

Lenora N. (Freeman) Waggoner Obituary

LENORA M. (FREEMAN) WAGGONER, 90, of Gay, Jackson County, passed away December 28, 2019, at Eldercare of Ripley following a short illness.
She was born November 20, 1929, at Joe's Run, Sandyville, a daughter of the late Romie and Alma Carder Freeman. Lenora was a homemaker and member of the Mt. Hope Church of God where she was the Choir Director for many years. She loved gardening and could grow anything.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Eddie "Big Chew" Waggoner, and a son, Wayne Eddie Waggoner.
She is survived by sons, Jim Waggoner and John Waggoner; daughters, Joyce Fisher and Wendy White; sister, Lorena Matheney. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va., with Pastor David Hinzman officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Church Cemetery, Sandyville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 31, 2019
