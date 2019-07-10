

LEO JAMES RUSSELL JR. passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2019, after a well fought battle with melanoma/brain cancer. Leo's competitive nature would have considered this fight with cancer a tie, as the cancer died with him and therefore did not beat him. His spunky fighting spirit and good humor will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo James Russell Sr. and Mary Kathleen Russell.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, MaryAnne Crickard Russell; his children William "Rusty" Russell (Kristy) and Mary "Bebe" Zalaskus (Kenny); his six grandchildren Bryan Zalaskus; Stephen Zalaskus (Kelly); William "Wills" Russell, Jr. (fiance Blake Osborn); Marc Zalaskus; Chandler "Chance" Russell; and Clarke Russell; his sister Mary Russell and nephew Ben Russell (Tani Berzins); great niece Thea Berzins; and his best friend of many years, Benny Gregory. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren and nephew as Papa Leo. There are also countless friends, employees, and extended family members who love him and will miss him greatly.

He grew up on a farm in Bluefield, WV, and moved to Charleston, WV, during junior high school. He ran track and held many sports records at Charleston High School, graduating in 1961. He graduated from West Virginia State College in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Education then went on to Marshall University earning a Master's of Science in Physical Education. Leo taught and coached football, basketball, and track for Marietta High School (1967-1970) and Morris Harvey College (1970) (now called University of Charleston). He owned and operated Russell & Son Construction Company in Charleston, WV, for a few years. In 1976, Leo and his sister, Mary Russell, founded Contemporary Galleries in Charleston, WV, a commercial and residential design and furniture store that has served the area for more than 42 years.

Leo's family would like to thank all the friends, family, and caregivers who gave so selflessly of their time to keep Leo comfortable and happy over the last year ... your love and attention is appreciated more than we can ever say.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leo's name to Marshall Athletics Big Green Scholarship Foundation, Post Office Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715 (304-696-4661) or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536 (304-768-8523).

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309. A graveside burial service will be held Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 450 Courthouse Road, Princeton, WV 24740 (304-425-8103).

Memories of Leo and messages of sympathy to the family may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019