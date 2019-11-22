|
|
LEOLA LINDBERG PALMER passed away November 20, 2019, at Edgewood Summit. She was born August 19, 1927, the daughter of the late Margaret D. and Walter E. Lindberg.
She grew up on Reservation Hill in Williamson, a town she spoke of proudly and remembered fondly. After her family moved to Charleston, she attended Charleston High School where she met her husband Bill, with whom she shared a lifetime of love, devotion and inseparable friendship.
Leola was an avid tennis player, and enjoyed gardening and hiking, instilling a love of these activities in her children. She was first and foremost a devoted mother.
She loved the WVU Marching Band and Big Band Music. She inherited a love of baseball from her father, a former major leaguer, and her favorite player was Stan Musial who began his professional career in Williamson.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, where she served in various leadership positions with Women of the Church, and also taught Sunday school. She was active in King's Daughters and Meals on Wheels.
Leola showed great courage, perseverance and resilience in the face of failing vision. She remained socially engaging with strong opinions shared with wit and humor and had an infectious good spirit.
Besides her parents, Leola was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William P. Palmer; brother, Walter E. Lindberg; sister, Mildred L. Cope; granddaughter, Margaret Palmer Shaffer; and daughter-in-law, Ursula G. Palmer.
She is survived by her brother, Larry D. Lindberg of Vero Beach, Fla.; son, William P. Palmer Jr. of Charlottesville, Va.; daughters, Margaret (Alan Johnston) Palmer of Charleston and Sarah (Harry) Shaffer of Madison. She was the beloved "Grandma" to eight grandchildren, Noyes Palmer (Alexandra), Ann Palmer (Wayne Margolies), Gus Shaffer, Carl Shaffer (Lauren), Will Shaffer, Bobby Johnston, Taylor Johnston, and Anna Johnston; and two great-grandchildren, Kathryn Palmer and Monty Margolies.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at First Presbyterian Church, Chapel, Charleston, immediately followed by a Memorial Service officiated by Reverend Glenn Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387 or Meals on Wheels, (WV Bureau of Senior Services), 3003 Charleston Town Center, Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019