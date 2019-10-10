|
|
LEONARD LEE GANDY, 83, of Charleston, passed away October 6, 2019.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having proudly served our Country for four years, and was a retired electrician from local IBEW #466, he had been a proud member for 55 years.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lona Gandy, and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Nadine Thaxton Gandy; sons, Tracy L. Gandy and fiancee Erica and Chad W. Gandy and wife Crystal; sister, Nora Baldwin; grandchildren, Whitney, Kolton, Nathan, Preston and Brooklyn Gandy.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services on Friday.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Gandy Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019