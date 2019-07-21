LEONARD LEE THOMPSON, known by everyone as Lee, departed this world and joined the angels on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:20 a.m. at Thomas Memorial Hospital from a hard fought four-month illness.

Lee was the second born son to Leonard French and Mary Francis Thompson. Lee would have been 60 years old on October 29.

He is survived by his "other brother," Bob Falls of Elkview and family; his fur children, Mama Lovie, Sadie, Silver, and Babe; countless friends that were the family Lee picked and loved dearly; niece, Cynthia Morgan and family, as well as a brother, two sisters, and their families.

Many thanks to the ICU nurses at Thomas Memorial Hospital who cared for Lee in the end, especially Sherrie. You helped me immeasurably. - Cynthia

Over the years, Lee had several careers, including beautician and electrician. While taking care of his dying father, Lee attended WVU Tech in Montgomery, where he received a degree in Printing Technology. He was a senator in Student Government Association and a member of the Pi Alpha Psi National Printing Honor Society. He also won the Non-Traditional Student Award in 1999. Lee's great love was truck driving and he was soon driving 18-wheelers all over the United States until his illness.

Lee was a faithful friend of Bill W. for over 20 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Serenity Club, 1225 Ohio Avenue, Dunbar. Ample parking is usually available near the Dunbar Public Library. A luncheon will be served.

