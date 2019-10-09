|
|
LEOTA J. ADKINS, 64, of Duck, entered into rest on October 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born on December 11, 1954, in Clay, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Betty (Casto) Adkins.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Adkins, and her sister, Ruth Ann McKinney.
She is survived by her brothers, Dale, Michael and Junior, all of Duck, and David and Tony of Birch River; sisters, Connie Adkins Conklin of Fairmont, Sherri Lafever of Birch River and Norma Adkins of Harrison; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, at the Adkins Cemetery, Dog Run, with Minister Robert "Bob" Mylott officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019