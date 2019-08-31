|
|
|
LESLIE CARL PENCE, 77, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Pence was born in Roane County on May 10, 1942, to the late Roy H. and Lillie Zena Batten Pence. He was a retired Transportation Supervisor for Goodwill Industry with 22 years of service. He also was a former employee for RC Cola for 10 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Abigail Pence, and two brothers, Wilford and Roland Pence.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Georgia Pence; children, Timothy and Kevin Pence, both of Charleston, Kimberly (Stevie) Facemyer of Charleston, Gary (Shonda) Pence of Dunbar and Greg (Melissa) Pence of Elkview; sister, Opal Shamblin of Charleston; brothers, Herby and Harold Pence, both of Charleston, and Paul Pence of Murphysboro, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Steven and Ryan Facemyer.
The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to Eden Strouth, a step granddaughter, for her love and care for him while he was in the hospital. He is also survived by a step grandson, Jackson Newsome, and step great - grandson, Patrick Runion.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Rev. Robert Underwood officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Clover Cemetery, Clover.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 31, 2019