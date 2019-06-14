|
LESLIE J. VANNATTER, 74, of Chapmanville, passed away June 12, 2019, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Akers - James Funeral Home at Logan, W.Va. Per his request, his remains are to be cremated following the services. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Akers - James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019
