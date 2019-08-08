|
LESLIE RAYMOND "RAY" BEVINS, 86, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., entered into his final resting place on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Ray was the son of the late Claud Bevins and Ruby Silmon.
Upon completion of his formal education, Ray continued as a student, in life, always seeking to obtain wisdom and knowledge. He served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. Ray was with the NATO Special Forces, stationed in Germany. He was very passionate about his career, working many years in the automotive profession. Ray was owner and operator of several businesses, lastly, Economy Automotive and Automotive Salvage. He was very loyal to his family and attended to their needs. Ray had a wonderful sense of humor; never leaving one to wonder what was on his mind. With a boat and a fishing pole in hand, Ray could stay on the water all day patiently waiting to catch "The Big One." He had a love of traveling and was ready on a moments notice. He had a generous spirit and was full of surprises. Ray was truly an exceptional man and one to be remembered.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Shirley Ray Bevins and Claud "Skippy" Bevins Jr.; sister, Joy Vaughan.
Ray is survived by his children, Byron Bevins of Charleston, Katheryn Giudici of Arizona, Donna Boggs of South Charleston, and Debra Jividen of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving companion of 23 years, Joyce Ullery and her daughter, Sheila and her family; grandchildren, his name sake, Leslie, Michael, Eddie, Christy, Shana, Mikie, and Andy; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; step children, Linda Rohan and Jimmy Shook; many nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his four-legged friends, King, Auto and Greta, they have been anxiously awaiting him.
A Service to Honor the Life of Leslie Raymond Bevins will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. Ronnie Nida officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Military Honors.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home.
