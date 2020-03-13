|
|
LESLIE A. YEAGER, 75, of Tornado, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
She was born on September 17, 1944, to the late Lester and Reba Cecil of St. Albans, W.Va.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Yeager; and son, Todd Bess.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her surviving family: Daughter, Teresa Honeycutt of Tornado, W.Va.; cherished granddaughters, Diane Simpson and husband Todd of Rock Hill, S.C., and Tiffany Green of St. Albans, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Jase Simpson, and Riley Novak; her former husband, Earl Bess of Tornado, W.Va., and family friend, Paulette Kemper of Tornado, W.Va.
Leslie was a faithful member of the Washington St. Church of Christ in St. Albans. Her Christian life was as beautiful as her love for her family and the show dogs that she loved so well, but none more than the Lord himself. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of her surviving family and all who knew her.
Celebration of Leslie's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans, W.Va. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020