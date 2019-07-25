Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home Chapel
600 Old Fort St.
Cedar Grove, WV
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home Chapel
600 Old Fort St.
Cedar Grove, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LESTER TUCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESTER H. TUCKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESTER H. TUCKER Obituary
LESTER H. TUCKER, 89, of Nitro, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at CAMC General Division Charleston after a short illness. He was a former Coal Miner for Valley Camp Coal Co. His Coal Mining buddies knew him as "Pop Shot".
Preceded in death by Son Walter C. Tucker and Wife Edith (Perry) Tucker.
Survived by Children Lester H. Tucker II, Charles R. Tucker, Harry M. Tucker and Heidi M. Felty. Nine Grandchildren Fourteen Great Grandchildren. And host of other Family Members and Friends.
Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the Services in Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV. Visitation will be Two Hours prior to the Services on Saturday at the Funeral Home in Cedar Grove.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium Cedar Grove is serving the Tucker Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now