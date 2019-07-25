|
LESTER H. TUCKER, 89, of Nitro, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at CAMC General Division Charleston after a short illness. He was a former Coal Miner for Valley Camp Coal Co. His Coal Mining buddies knew him as "Pop Shot".
Preceded in death by Son Walter C. Tucker and Wife Edith (Perry) Tucker.
Survived by Children Lester H. Tucker II, Charles R. Tucker, Harry M. Tucker and Heidi M. Felty. Nine Grandchildren Fourteen Great Grandchildren. And host of other Family Members and Friends.
Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the Services in Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV. Visitation will be Two Hours prior to the Services on Saturday at the Funeral Home in Cedar Grove.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium Cedar Grove is serving the Tucker Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019