|
|
LEWIS G. BURNS, 81, of Cross Lanes, WV went home to be with the Lord on September 22, 2019 after a long illness.
Lewis was born on March 8, 1938, the son of Ira and Virginia Burns of West Hamlin, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear sister, Catherine "Snap" Richardson; brother, Charles Burns; and brother-in-law, Michael Johnston.
He was married to the love of his life for 58 years, Mary R. Burns. Loving father of Roberta L. Smith (Robyn), from Tornado, WV and Jeana B. Trout (Chris) from Poca, WV. Proud and devoted grandfather of Taylor and Cameron Smith. Dearest brother to Richard Burns, Lucille Johnston, Delores Simmons (Roger), Danny Burns (Pat), Debbie Milem (Quincey), Becky Cox (Jeff). Loving uncle and friend to many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lewis was a sweet man with a kind soul. Lewis' smile would light up a room and he never knew a stranger. With a wink of an eye or his outstretched hand he would welcome anyone into his life. He was a Private First Class in the US Army, serving his country in the Korean War. He was a company man with an entrepreneurial spirit. He was employed by Appalachian Power for 33 years as a lineman and underground foreman. He also owned and operated Burns Cycle Sales in Cross Lanes. He was a hard worker that played just as hard. They called him "screwy Lewie" for a reason. He loved the outdoors and was always camping, riding ATVs, hunting, fishing or hiking when the opportunity arose.
Visitation will begin at Noon Thursday at the funeral home. A celebration of Lewis' life will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, 4749 Tyler Creek Rd, Salt Rock, WV 25559.
The family requests flowers, as Lewis loved his garden, or donations to the , .
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019