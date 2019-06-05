Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Lewis Law
Lewis "Chuck" Law


Lewis "Chuck" Law Obituary
LEWIS RAY "CHUCK" LAW, 82, of Charleston, passed away June 3, 2019, at home following a long illness.
Chuck was a retired structural engineer for Associates of Energy Engineers, owner of two real estate companies, Law Land and Leasing and Wildwood Realty, a member of the Air Force Reserves, and loved Yachting.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Donzell and Thelma Ruth Bowen Law. Surviving are his wife, Darlene 'Darbie' Law; daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Bob Reynolds of Sanford, Florida; and grandchildren, Madison and Colton Reynolds.
In honoring Chuck's final cremation wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 5 to June 7, 2019
