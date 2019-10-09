Home

Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church
Rand, WV
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Levi First Missionary Baptist Church
Rand, WV
Lewis Taylor Sr.


1956 - 2019
Lewis Taylor Sr. Obituary

LEWIS TAYLOR SR., of Charleston, WVa. was born on June 16, 1956. He went home to be with the Lord on September 29, 2019 after a short illness.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Debbie, of 43 years, and two sons, Lewis Jr. and Aaron; three brothers, Timothy Taylor Sr., Russell Taylor and Ricky Taylor; one sister, Lillie Ann Taylor; three grandchildren, Trevon, Jasmine and Tasha; and five great-grandkids, Colson, Kahliyah, Avah, Kylani and Amari; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The Homegoing service will take place at 1 p.m. at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church in Rand, WVa., on Friday, October 11, with Rev. James Jackson officiating. Visitation with the family and a viewing will be held one hour prior at 12 noon.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
