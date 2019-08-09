|
LILIAN ANNEDA "ANNE" (MURPHY) KAIL, 92, of Cross Lanes, went to be with the love of her life, Leonard, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by her children and loving pets.
Anne was born May 6, 1927, to the late John and Eugenia Murphy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Kail; brother, James Murphy; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Hope Kail and Nora Manal Campbell.
Anne was born and raised in Fenwick, WV, graduating from Richwood High School. She moved to Charleston to attend business school. Worked as a nurse, met and married Leonard. She loved reading, yard saling, bird watching, and collecting spooners and postcards. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and a longtime resident of Cross Lanes.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Campbell (Tim) of Drexel Hill, PA, Buzzy Kail (Pat) of Nitro, and Karen Kail of Cross Lanes; sister, Jenenne Frodgue of South Charleston; sister-in-law, Janet Geniusz of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Alex Kail (Megan), Kevin Kail (Elizabeth), Charity Imfeld (Nicholas), Christopher Campbell (Nancy), Lillianna Kail, Cassandra Campbell, and Chase Campbell; nine great - grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit the family from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service.
You may visit Anne's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Kail family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019