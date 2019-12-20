|
|
LILLIAN M. LEASEBURG, age 86, longtime resident of Charleston, West Virginia, and currently living with her daughter Michelle of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:40 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.
She was born on Saturday, August 5, 1933, in Lumberport, West Virginia, the daughter of James Bowers Jr. and Lucy (Griffin) Bowers.
Lillian attended school in Lumberport and was a graduate of Lumberport High School.
After graduation she began working as a telephone operator for the C & P Telephone Company where she met John (Jack) Edward Leaseburg.
Lillian and John were united in marriage on Valentine's Day on Saturday, February 14, 1953, in Winchester, Virginia, and together they have shared over 66 years of marriage.
After their marriage they lived in Clarksburg, West Virginia, before moving to Charleston where they made their home and raised their 3 daughters.
Lillian enjoyed managing her home and seeing to the needs of her young girls. Once they were in high school she worked part time for The Diamond Department Store in Charleston, as a telephone operator for several years.
She loved summer and was a member of the South Hills Swim Club for over 40 years. It was here her girls learned to swim as well as her grandson Ryan. There she made many treasured lifelong friendships. In her later years she suffered from dementia but maintained that special twinkle in her eyes, being even silly at times. She never forgot her husband Jack. She would smile and light up when he would come to her room. She would ask how he was and where he'd been. He would hold her hand as they spent precious time together.
An amazing mom, a loving wife and a proud Nana. She will be so missed.
We love you, Mom. She is survived by her husband, John E. "Jack" Leaseburg of Charleston, WV; three daughters and one son-in-law, Kathy Leaseburg of Johnston City, IL, Tami Leaseburg of Charleston, WV and Michelle and Edward Queen of Marion, IL; cherished grandson, Ryan Queen of Marion; close family friends, Cheryle Hall of Charleston, WV and her daughter Dr. Laine Gawthrop of Kirkland, WA, other extended family and many friends.
Her parents, three sisters, Virginia Johnson, Kay Wheeler and Doris Swiger and brother, James Bowers, preceded her in death.
Arrangements were entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959.
There will not be any services accorded at this time.
Interment will take place at a later date in the Big Run Cemetery, located up in the mountains of Webster Springs, West Virginia.
For those who would like to share a memory or comment about Lillian, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information please call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019