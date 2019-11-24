|
|
LILLIAN MAE WINES, 98, of Sissonville, passed away November 21, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home.
Born on December 26, 1920, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Ochie Cavender Whittington.
She is survived by her brother, Winifred Whittington of Charleston; her sister, Norma Thaxton, also of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Tabitha Henry of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for her loving and compassionate care.
In keeping with Lillian's wishes, she will be cremated.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is serving the Wines family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019