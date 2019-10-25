|
LILLIAN MATHENY, 91 passed away peacefully at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, October 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Lillian was a full-time Mother to eight children, as well as two stepsons, Charles and Jim Chandler. She was a true friend to many. She also baby sit for numerous families and if you are one of the blessed children that she cared for, know she loved you like her own. Throughout her life, she was a devout Christian and tried to instill in her family those beliefs. She was a member of Point Lick Tabernacle, Campbells Creek, but in later years attended any church her children drug her to or vice-versa.
To say Lillian was a social butterfly is quite the understatement. She had a diverse wanderlust for adventure; traveling throughout the world; with, still, too many friends to count. She was as comfortable sitting by a campfire as she was dressed in pearls. Lillian's two pieces of advice for a healthy life (her family heard often), "never drink your calories" and "get yourself in a bible believing church".
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Harold Chandler, and second husband, William Matheny; her daughter, Linda Chandler - Richard - Conley; stepson, Bobby Matheny; and parents, Lucy and Jackson Mullins (the World's best grandparents).
A loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother and great - great - grandmother, Lillian is survived by her son, Robert Chandler (Mary), Gary Chandler (Debbie), Brenda Knoth (John), Connie Lupardus (Richard), Sharon Adams, Gail Harman (John) and Ted Chandler (Pansie). Lillian is leaving behind numerous grandchildren, great and great - great - grandchildren. Lillian is one of 22 children, with two remaining brothers, Lewis and Burton Mullins. We have one baby girl that will be arriving in December to carry on mother's name, Lillian Faith. She will be a blessing to our family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va., with long-time family friend, Robert (Bobby) Haynes officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Jackson Mullins Cemetery, Dry Ridge. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for family, and friends 12 to 1 p.m., October 27, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
The family wants to thank the many medical professionals that cared for our mother over the past two years of her life, specifically, Dr. Rohit Patel, Dr. James Stanton, Dr. Todd Witsberger, rehab nurses at Miletree Center and the entire staff at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019