Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Faye (Young) Dudley


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Faye (Young) Dudley Obituary

LILLIE FAYE (YOUNG) DUDLEY, 91, of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord July 16, 2019, in Marmet Center.
Lillie was born January 28, 1928, in Putney, to the late Rhoda Irene Norvel and Wollie Young. Lillie graduated from Dupont High School. She was head cashier with Kroger for 47 years. She was a member of Cross Lanes Bible Church. She was involved in Pioneer Girls and taught Sunday school for many years.
In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Dudley Jr.; sisters, Billie Jean Shelley and Mary Katherine Gray; brother, Roy Young.
Left to cherish her memory are loving daughter, Penny Wabich of Pittsburgh, PA; sons, Walter R. Dudley (Barbara) of Gulf Port, MS, and David A. Dudley (Nancy) of Cross Lanes; sisters, Alice Faye York (Tommy) of Sacremento, CA, and Joyce Ann Young of Columbus, OH; aunt, Vada Young of Marmet; three grandchildren, five great - grandchildren, and one great - great - granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now