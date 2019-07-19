

LILLIE FAYE (YOUNG) DUDLEY, 91, of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord July 16, 2019, in Marmet Center.

Lillie was born January 28, 1928, in Putney, to the late Rhoda Irene Norvel and Wollie Young. Lillie graduated from Dupont High School. She was head cashier with Kroger for 47 years. She was a member of Cross Lanes Bible Church. She was involved in Pioneer Girls and taught Sunday school for many years.

In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Dudley Jr.; sisters, Billie Jean Shelley and Mary Katherine Gray; brother, Roy Young.

Left to cherish her memory are loving daughter, Penny Wabich of Pittsburgh, PA; sons, Walter R. Dudley (Barbara) of Gulf Port, MS, and David A. Dudley (Nancy) of Cross Lanes; sisters, Alice Faye York (Tommy) of Sacremento, CA, and Joyce Ann Young of Columbus, OH; aunt, Vada Young of Marmet; three grandchildren, five great - grandchildren, and one great - great - granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

