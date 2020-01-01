Home

Lilly Mae Westfall Obituary

LILLY MAE WESTFALL, 81, of Charleston, passed away on December 28, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born May 6, 1938, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Rose Coffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Charles Westfall, and her son, Keith Westfall.
Lilly is survived by her children, Deborah (James) Withrow, Larry Westfall, Charles Westfall Jr., Lisa (Edward) Comer and Wendy Spencer, all of Charleston; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Westfall Cemetery in Sissonville.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 1, 2020
