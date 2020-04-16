|
|
Aug. 31, 1950-Apr. 14, 2020
LINDA (BEATTY) BOWEN died peacefully at home after a multi-year battle with dementia.
She was born on August 31, 1950, in Charleston, W.Va., and exhibited all the characteristics of a "perfectionist" Virgo.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Moores Beatty and Richard Alexander Beatty.
She spent her formulative years in Syracuse, N.Y., where her father was employed by GE. She moved back to Charleston, W.Va., as a teenager and attended Charleston High School, graduating in 1968. She enrolled at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., and promptly became a member of the Dean's List. Her goal was to become a college professor teaching English. In 1969, she married Eddie Warren Bowen and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019.
At her request, Linda's ashes will be spread in her beloved Gulf of Mexico, where she was a regular beach walker for many years. No memorial service will be held.
In her memory, please consider donating to the at or call 800-272-3900 to help find a cure for dementia.
Linda is survived by her husband, brother, three daughters and six grandchildren. Her daughters include Jennifer Bowen of Charlotte, N.C., Carrie O'Bryant of Destin, Fla., and Lindsey Malone of Roswell, Ga. Her grandchildren include Eddie Tyler Goodman, Jeffrey Dylan Goodman and Madisyn Linda Goodman, all Charlotte, N.C.; Skylar Bowen O'Bryant of Canton, Ga.; Hadley Malone and Savannah Malone of Roswell, Ga., and brother, Jeff Beatty of Lexington, Ky.
Linda's memorial site can be reached at https://www .emeraldcoastfuneralhome .com/tributes/Linda-Bowen
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020