LINDA LOU ALLEN BROGAN, 63, of McCorkle, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions toward the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 5 to June 7, 2019