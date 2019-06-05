Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Linda Brogan Obituary
LINDA LOU ALLEN BROGAN, 63, of McCorkle, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions toward the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 5 to June 7, 2019
