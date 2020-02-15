Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Linda Atkins
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Linda Gay Atkins Obituary

LINDA GAY ATKINS, 82, of Belle, passed away February 13, 2020, at home following a long illness.
She was a retired scheduling clerk for CAMC.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Anna Jerger Lucas; and sister, Delores Fugitt.
Surviving are her husband, Norvell Atkins; son, Norvell Atkins Jr. (Angela); daughters, Shavonna Mortimer, Terri Tuttle, all of Belle; brothers, David Lucas of North Carolina, Bill Good of South Charleston, Fred and Charles Jerger, both of Texas; sisters, Jackie Ashley of Illinois, Donna Fugitt, Jimmie Kelly, Jerri Vaughn, Betty Jo Scroggins, all of Texas; several grandchildren and several great - grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Jim Phillips officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Sunday.
Linda's final wishes will be honored following the service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 15, 2020
