|
|
LINDA J. SHAMBLIN, 70, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center, Frankfort, Ohio.
She was born in Charleston to the late John Pressley and Eloise Young Chenoweth. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel D. Shamblin.
Linda was retired from BB&T Bank, St. Albans. She was a member of Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.
Surviving are her brothers, William D. Chenoweth of Pickerington, Ohio, John P. "Jack" Chenoweth III of Texas, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Scott Bandy and Pastor Ray Witmer officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Linda's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Shamblin family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020