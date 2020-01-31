Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Shamblin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. Shamblin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda J. Shamblin Obituary
LINDA J. SHAMBLIN, 70, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center, Frankfort, Ohio.
She was born in Charleston to the late John Pressley and Eloise Young Chenoweth. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel D. Shamblin.
Linda was retired from BB&T Bank, St. Albans. She was a member of Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.
Surviving are her brothers, William D. Chenoweth of Pickerington, Ohio, John P. "Jack" Chenoweth III of Texas, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Scott Bandy and Pastor Ray Witmer officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Linda's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Shamblin family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -