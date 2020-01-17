|
|
LINDA KAY SCOTT, 72, of South Charleston, went home Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kay is survived by her son, Dell Conley; sister, Billie Jean Price; grandson, Cole Conley; and great - granddaughter, Addilyn Monroe.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Sumerco.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020