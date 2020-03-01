|
LINDA KAYE OLIVER, age 72, of Cannelton, passed away February 28, 2020, after a short illness, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Kaye was a housewife who loved taking care of her family and anyone else who was in need. She loved helping others. Being a wife, mom, mama, sister and aunt was always her first priority.
She was a member of Carbondale Baptist Church in Cannelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Edith DeWitt Fulks; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jimmie and Johnny Oliver; and special grandson, Robbie Goodyear Jarett.
Surviving is her loving husband and best friend of 53 years, Mike Oliver; children, Shawn of Weston, John Bob of Teays Valley, Mary Oliver of Montgomery, Barbara and Mike Myers of Cannelton; sister and bestest friend, Patsy and Bobby Goodyear of Handley, and their children, Sammy, Jennifer and Beth; grandkids, Tyler and Hannah Chaffins, Ethan, Kaiden, Talie, Dominic and Tatum Goodyear; sister, Martha and Tobie Tyler of Georgia, and children Alan, Harry and Ellie; Rose Creathers of East Bank; Sandra Wendall of Virginia; nephews, Richard and David Abell of Maryland; and also a very special lady who was a second mom to Kay, Lena Haskett.
Service will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Carbondale Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until service time at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements, where you can send expressions of sympathy at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020