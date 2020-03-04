|
LINDA KAYE SOLIDAY, 69, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was born October 4, 1950, to the late Darrell and Mary Soliday.
She worked for her special boss, Steve Crislip and his family, at Jackson and Kelly PLLC for over 42 years.
Linda is survived by Cheryl, Linda, Darrell, and DC; her special friend, Guy; and her dog, Lucas.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020