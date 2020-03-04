Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217

Linda Kaye Soliday

Linda Kaye Soliday Obituary
LINDA KAYE SOLIDAY, 69, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was born October 4, 1950, to the late Darrell and Mary Soliday.
She worked for her special boss, Steve Crislip and his family, at Jackson and Kelly PLLC for over 42 years.
Linda is survived by Cheryl, Linda, Darrell, and DC; her special friend, Guy; and her dog, Lucas.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
