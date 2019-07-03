

LINDA LOU BARR, 72, of Leon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home following a short illness. Linda was a faithful, devout mother, wife, and teacher who always put others and their needs before her own. She was a Christian and attended church faithfully across the area. Linda never met a stranger and was always willing to help. The world is a lesser place without her smile and presence.

Born January 25, 1947, in Robertsburg, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Grady and Nola V. Garrison Grady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Allen Barr; and brother-in-law, Alvin Harmon.

Survivors include her sons, David Allen (Rocio Rodriguez) Barr of Springdale, Arkansas, and Michael Eric (Lora) Barr of Palm Springs, California; grandson, Jacob Barr of Palm Springs, California; brothers, Dencil "Dink" (Judy) Grady of Leon, and Denver (Vivian) Grady of Leon; sister, Wanda Harmon of Buffalo; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.

In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Pine Street Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio, with Pastor Randy Browning officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Back Pack Snacks Program, c/o Buffalo Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 127, Buffalo, WV 25033.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.