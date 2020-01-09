|
LINDA L. MULLINS, age 79, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 29, 1940, at Ruth, to Denver and Clara Talbert, who predeceased her.
She was the proud owner of Custom Catering for 30 years and treasured the relationships she had established with clients down through the years.
Linda was also predeceased by her husband, Paul Jerry "P.J." Mullins, and her daughter, Stacey Mullins, both of whom she grieved and missed every day.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Johnson (Ehren); her grandchildren, Grayson and Hayden Johnson; and her sister, Bev Binford, all of Charleston. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, "Chachi."
The family would like to thank Dr. Dappa and his team, Dr. Stephen Lewis, the OHRU and CPICU nurses at CAMC for their compassion and care.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, with a service to immediately follow. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Memorial Park at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins; Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. Each of you should use whatever gift he has received to serve others, faithfully administering God's grace in its various forms.
1 Peter 4:8-10
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020