LINDA LORAINE (CHILDERS) COBB, 67, of Belva, passed away August 27, 2019, at Summersville Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Montgomery on March 6, 1952, to the late Henry and Eva Stewart Childers.
She was a secretary for Auxier Welding, and a former employee of G.C. Murphy in Montgomery, as well as Good Will / United Way in Montgomery and a member of St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer. She was also a lifetime member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association.
She is survived by her husband, William H. Cobb Sr.; daughter, Stephanie Oxley and husband Tommy of Roanoke, Va.; step-sons, William H. Cobb II of Winfield, Brad Cobb of Frankfort, Ky.; sisters, Diana Reed and husband Jim of Charlton Heights, and Carolyn Mills and husband Dallas of Mt. Nebo; and three grandchildren, Gavin, Dalton, and Madison.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer, with Fr. Charles Anemelu as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019