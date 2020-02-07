Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Linda Lou Hughes

Linda Lou Hughes Obituary
LINDA LOU HUGHES, 71, of Dunbar, W.Va., formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away February 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Dessie Linville Elkins; sister, Sue; and baby brothers, Jimmy and Terry Wade Elkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Hughes of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers and sisters, Otto and wife Naomi of Strongsville, Ohio, Jerry and wife Sue of Parma Heights, Ohio, Shelba and husband Farris of Strongsville, Ohio, Jack and wife Beth of Ashford, W.Va., Gary and wife Sarah of Daytona Beach, Fla., Peggy Riggs of Ridgeview, W.Va., and Kathy Richardson and husband Bobby Harper of St. Albans, W.Va.; many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins from all over the United States; and Eric Smith of Brookpark, Ohio, and Lucinda Noel of Strongsville, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Barker Cemetery, Ashford, W.Va., with Randall Kinder officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020
