Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Memory Gardens
Madison, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Jarrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lou (Meadows) Jarrell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lou (Meadows) Jarrell Obituary
LINDA LOU (MEADOWS) JARRELL passed from this life, October 14, 2019.
She was born September 30, 1936, in Boone County, the daughter of Clyde and Frankie (Pauley) Meadows. She attended Van High School. Married to Victor R. Jarrell from Madison for 64 years, she was an exemplary Christian wife, faithfully supporting her husband in his efforts to spread the gospel of Christ. She was the wonderful mother of two children, Dr. Michael Lee Jarrell of St. Augustine, Fla., and Dedra Cheryl Goff of Indianapolis, Ind. She valued faith and family, raising her children up to know and love the Lord. She referred to her years at home with her children as her "glory years." She actively encouraged every endeavor and was very proud of each achievement accomplished by her children and grandchildren. That never changed as she aged, her face would light up at the sight of any of them.
She is survived by her husband; her two children; and five grandchildren, Jonathan and Isabella Jarrell of FL, and Alexandra, Patrick of IN, and Madelyn Goff of WV. She is also survived by three brothers, Hubert, Donnie, and Clyde (Butch) Meadows; and an extensive list of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Max, Leon, Larry (Dee); and two sisters, Iretta Gay and Katie (Coffey).
Visitation services will be at the Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV, between 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19. Immediately following will be a graveside service at Memory Gardens, Madison.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now