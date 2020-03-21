Home

Linda (Sexton) Lucas

LINDA (SEXTON) LUCAS, 68, of Lake Mary, Florida, died March 14, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospice Unit, Orlando, Florida.
She was a retired Director of Provider Relations for Coordinated Care Solutions (CCS), located in Coral Springs, Florida. She was raised in Belle, West Virginia, was a graduate of Marshall University and attended St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Orlando, Florida.
After a long illness, Linda bravely faced her death, trusting in Christ alone for her salvation.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Paul Dewey and Virginia Beatrice Kenney Sexton.
Surviving are her husband, Jeff Lucas; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Keffer of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Holly Stribling of St. Albans, Diana Hayes of San Diego, California, and David Gipe of Winfield.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Pastor Rick Pursley officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the funeral home.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020
