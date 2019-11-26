Home

Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
(304) 462-7660
LINDA MAE BAILEY, 74, of Normantown, departed this world November 23, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. November 27 at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, W.Va. Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glenville First Baptist Church Cancer Fund. Ellyson Mortuary is honored to assist the family of Linda Bailey with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
