LINDA KAYE BENNETT MYERS, died peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 74.
Linda was born on March 16, 1945, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Charles Ray Sergent and Mildred Duke Sergent. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny J. Myers.
Linda is survived by her children, Ronda K. Bennett of Buffalo, Jeremy (Mary Beth) Bennett of Winfield, and four grandchildren, Thessa Chae Bennett, Tytus Ward Bennett, Talitha Grace Bennett, Torah Beth Bennett, sister, Dianna Gibson of Vero Beech, FL, and brother, Kevin Sergent of Apex, NC.
She graduated from Hurricane High School as Salutatorian of her class and Miss Redskin in 1963. Linda worked as a homemaker, sang soprano for many years with The Evangelaires gospel quartet, and was an accomplished Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral immediately following at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane. Burial will be at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane.
The family would like to thank the staff of Paramount Senior Living and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their excellent care.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019