|
|
LINDA NELSON, 59, of Glen Daniel, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She was born on June 29, 1960, in Madison, to the late Walter and Gladys Milam Vanatter.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Randall Vannatter of Alibaster, Ala.
Linda is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Nelson; two brothers, Larry Vannatter and his wife Terri of Gulf Shores, Ala., and Marc Vannatter of Uneeda; and a brother-in-law, Roger Nelson and wife Judy of Racine. Funeral service will be held at 5 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, September 4, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. Ronnie Santonio officiating. Interment at Nelson-Vannatter Family Cemetery, Stover.
The visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Charles Nelson, P.O. Box 722, Glen Daniel, WV 25844.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019