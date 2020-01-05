Home

Linda Pate

Linda Pate Obituary
LINDA PATE, 78, passed away December 20, 2019. She lived in Brooksville, Fla., with her daughter Tracy and husband John Anderson, who took excellent care of her in her time of need.
She was a retired LPN at Hernando and Pasco County Detentions.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Jerry.
Survivors include daughters Teri Thaxton of Charleston, W.Va., and Tracy Anderson of Brooksville, Fla.; grandchildren David Thaxton II, Mark Thaxton, and Gina Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Hayden Thaxton.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
