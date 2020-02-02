Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Linda Hemmings
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Linda Rose Hemmings


1959 - 2020
Linda Rose Hemmings Obituary
LINDA ROSE HEMMINGS, 61, of Diamond, passed away January 30, 2020, at home following a long illness.
She was a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Faye Coleman Walker; and sister, Arretta Walker.
Surviving are her husband, Brian Hemmings; son, Chase Daniel Hemmings of Diamond; daughters, Brandy Faye Harville (Eric) of Mount Carbon, Ashley Nadine Hemmings of Witcher, Sandra Keith-Ann Campbell (Brandon Compton) of East Bank, Chloe Dawn Hemmings of Diamond; sisters, Sharon Rose (Ronald) of Cabin Creek, Sandy Johnston (David) of East Bank, Millie Markham (Allen) of Poca; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Rick Pursley officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
