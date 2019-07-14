

LINDA SUE (GIBSON) PARSONS, 64, of Interlachen, FL, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at UF Health Shands in Gainesville, FL, following a brief illness.

Linda was born in Charleston, WV, and had lived in Interlachen for only six months, coming from WV.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Hughart and David Parsons; her father, Elmer Gibson; her mother, Laura Pritt; four brothers; one sister; a grandson, Joshua Dale Rowan; and two great-grandsons, Bryson Kole Davis and Gabriel Paul Perry.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, David and Melissa Parsons of Palatka, FL, and Charles Wesley Hughart of Starke, FL; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Lynn Rowan of Grandin, FL, Laura and Tony Ramos of IN, and Karie and Michael Perry of VA; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Juanita and Larry Westfall and Caffy Gibson, all of WV; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great - grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Saturday, July 13, at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka, FL. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in her online guestbook at www.themasters funeralhomes.com.

Masters Funeral Home of Palatka, FL, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019