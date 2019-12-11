|
LINDA SUSAN HOLBROOK, 60, of Pinch, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, after a long illness at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She had retired in December 2018, from the Department of Cultural and History for the State of West Virginia. Linda was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Pinch and a 1978 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, David Fillmore Osborne; grandmother, Dorothy Hall.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Harris Osborne; sisters, Beth Osborne of Charleston, Jane Farris of New York; nieces, Erica Johnson of Charlotte, N.C., Sarah Hancock of Dayton, Ohio.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Pinch, with Pastor Jim Robinson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019