LINDA VIRGINIA (CONNATD) HARDIN, 52, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Chesapeake, died October 11, 2019, at home.
She was a Shipping and Receiving Clerk at Oleg Corportation in Charlotte, N.C., and was a beloved daughter and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by father: George Connard; and maternal grandmother: Freda Hedrick.
Surviving are husband: John Wesley Hardin of Concord, N.C.; sons: Jeremy (Becky) Connard of Hernshaw, Gary Edwards of Rockwell, N.C.; daughter: Felishia Edwards of China Grove, N.C.; step-son: Austin Ellison of Princeton; step-daughter: Kaila Hardin of Princeton; mother: Ethel Virginia Hedrick Connard of Chesapeake; sisters: Debbie (Steve) Scott of St. Albans, Cheryl (Randy) Estep of Chesapeake, Cynthia Huffman of Chesapeake, Margie (George) Shawver of Boerne, Texas; brothers: Darrell (Debbie) Connard of Plainfield, Ind., Danny (Kathy) Connard of Charleston, Rick (Jamie) Connard of Panama City, Fla., Rex Connard of Chesapeake; grandchildren: Hunter Allen and Mackenzie Connard, Hayley Keyser, Noah Sebastian Denny and Graham Lyle Edwards; great-grandson: Laken Blankenship; and her beloved pet dog, Lucy.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Rev. Chris Keyser officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family to help pay funeral expenses and condolences may be sent to the family at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019