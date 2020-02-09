|
Our family and friends are bereaved by the loss of LINDSEY JO (STEVENS) HYLTON, born July 18, 1977, who found everlasting peace on December 31, 2019.
Lindsey was the daughter of Sharon and Joe Stevens, and sister of Corrie Stevens Lovejoy (Ray Lovejoy) and Niki Stevens. She is also survived by her son, Kyle Scott Hylton; niece, Savanna Lovejoy; and nephew, Cooper Lehotay. Lindsey loved her family, especially her son, Kyle.
As a teenager, Lindsey rode equestrian dressage on her Arabian horse, Patteroff. She trained in theatre at The Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center where she appeared on stage, often in leading roles. She received her degree in Fine Arts from Marshall University in 2000. She loved outdoor activities, including snowboarding with her sisters at Snowshoe, in the western States and Canada. She was dearly loved, will be deeply missed and always remembered for her infectious laughter and the sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes.
The family is grateful for help provided by Denise Bias, EMT, Lindsey's childhood friend.
A memorial will be announced.
For condolences, visit https://everloved.com/life-of/lindsey-stevens-hylton/
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020