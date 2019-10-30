|
Mr. LINZY HIGGINBOTHAM, 90, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord October 28, 2019.
Linzy attended Harper Memorial Gospel Tabernacle. He loved singing the high tenor part and was the last living member of the Old Timers Quartet. He also enjoyed his time at the Hometown Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Higginbotham; son, Gary; sisters, Freda Noffsinger, Helen Goff, Kathleen Deal, Mildred Randolph and Dicie Harris; brothers, Delbert, Darrell and Herchel; and grandsons, Jacob Allen Spurlock and Nathan Skyles.
He is survived by his children, Phyllis (Ronnie) Short of Charleston, Sharon Spurlock of Charleston, Sue Higginbotham of Nitro, Connie (Greg) Martin of Culloden, Steven Ray Higginbotham of Poca, Ronald Wayne (Pam) Higginbotham of St. Albans and Paula (Coy) Tallman of Hartford, KY; sisters, Edra (Jim) Russell of St. Albans and Maxine Randolph of Fairfax, VA; special friend, Delores Rhodes; 29 grandchildren, 33 great - grandchildren and two great - great - grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Linzy will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jim Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is honored to serve the Higginbotham family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019